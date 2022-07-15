Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 707 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMAR. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

