Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 30,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

