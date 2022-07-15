Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 61,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

