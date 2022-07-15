Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.