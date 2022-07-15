Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

BATS:EEMV opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63.

