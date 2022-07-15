Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2,055.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

