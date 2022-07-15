Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 35,666.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $243.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.63 and a 200-day moving average of $278.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

