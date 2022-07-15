Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

