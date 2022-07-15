BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Lowered to $293.00 at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.33.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $178.93. 5,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $186.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BeiGene will post -15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $81,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $81,212.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 180,470 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 141,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.