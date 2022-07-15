Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 69240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.35 price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.08.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.