Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 1,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

