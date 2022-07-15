BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after buying an additional 454,899 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,618 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,073,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,365,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

