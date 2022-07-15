Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 817 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 226.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.73.

BLK traded down $12.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $584.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,926. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

