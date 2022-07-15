BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of BVC opened at GBX 34.05 ($0.40) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.98. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 32.05 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.40 ($1.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.