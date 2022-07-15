Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $25.96 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

