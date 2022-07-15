Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of BSET stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.