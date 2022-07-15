Barnett & Company Inc. Has $307,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

