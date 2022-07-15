Barclays Trims Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price to $58.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Shares of TENB opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $125,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $192,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,628.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Tenable by 25.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tenable by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Tenable by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tenable by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

