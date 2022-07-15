Barclays Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $92.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.40.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

