Barclays Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.10) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.00) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €8.85 ($8.85) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €10.31 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($29.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

