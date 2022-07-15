Barclays Lowers Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $65.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.27.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $423,621.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,221,631.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $276,123.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,699 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Procore Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Procore Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

