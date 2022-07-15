Barclays Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $198.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $223.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. 21,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.62. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

