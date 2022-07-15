Barclays Cuts Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target to $69.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91. Regency Centers has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers ( NYSE:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million.

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.