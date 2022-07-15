Barclays Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $45.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.78.

ALK opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

