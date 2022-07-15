Barclays Boosts Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Price Target to €70.00

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €69.00 ($69.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of LYSFY stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

