Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.45

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as low as $12.38. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 4,163 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.02 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

