Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Institutional Buying and Selling

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 819,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,651,000 after purchasing an additional 273,206 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 120.8% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 485,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 265,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 509.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 307,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 257,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,045,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3,906.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 149,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

