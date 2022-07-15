Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,253 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.13 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

