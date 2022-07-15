Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

