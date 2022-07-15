Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.76. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 3,453 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

