Ballew Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.55. The company had a trading volume of 136,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.29 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

