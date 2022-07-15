Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 5,042 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $47.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 19,582 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $49,346.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,051,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,568.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

