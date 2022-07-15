Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.26 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 80.60 ($0.96). 468,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,016,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.10 ($0.98).

The firm has a market cap of £289.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

