B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 691 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.97.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.36. 1,709,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

