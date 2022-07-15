B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,319. The stock has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

