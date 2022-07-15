B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.81. 473,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

