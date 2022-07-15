B. Riley Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

