B. Riley Trims Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Target Price to $55.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Financial Group from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $9,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

