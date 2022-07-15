AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZEK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

AZEK stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AZEK by 37.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AZEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its position in AZEK by 7.7% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

