Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Stock Price Down 30.4%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 30.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

