Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of high end of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACLS opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

