AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVDX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 16.91.

Shares of AVDX opened at 6.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.86 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.21 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 68.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $150,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

