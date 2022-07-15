Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $52,167.25 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $52,167.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,338,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,535,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 445.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 386,148 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

