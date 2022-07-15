Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $109.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of AVLR opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Avalara has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avalara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Avalara by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Avalara by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

