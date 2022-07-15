AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.63. 761,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,455,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,280,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,840,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $3,763,893.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,245,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,287,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,541 shares of company stock valued at $81,959,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.