AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.
Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.63. 761,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,455,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,280,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,840,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $3,763,893.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,245,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,287,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,541 shares of company stock valued at $81,959,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
