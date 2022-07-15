Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.6% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $209.31. 22,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,634. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average is $217.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

