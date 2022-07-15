AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 65,665 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 65,665 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Abbott Laboratories worth $313,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ABT traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

