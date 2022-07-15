AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 205,612 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205,612 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $48,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $44,992,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $373,702,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.53. 45,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,988. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

