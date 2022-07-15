AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,474 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

