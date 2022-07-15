AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 1.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $289,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.5 %

AME traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,576. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

